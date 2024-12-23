Bizman Appeals To PSFU For Time To Respond To Invite Due To Ill Health

Share

A Lagos based businessman, Mr. Felix Ikenna, Managing Director of Somrich Professional and Equipment has appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos State, CP Godwin Ayotunde Omodeinde and the Manager, CP Surveillance, to give him some time to respond to the invite extended to him for Tuesday, November 26, as he is presently indisposed.

Ikenna said he was not around in Lagos when the invitation was extended to him, as he was in the East attending a burial ceremony, but that immediately he got wind of the invitation he quickly roundly off what he was doing and headed back to Lagos to attend to the invite.

He added however, that on his was, a few kilometers to Lagos, he was involved in a terrible accident that almost claimed his life, leaving him with a bad head and leg injury and he has been in the hospital ever since.

While noting however, that he was surprised about the invitation, especially coming through Somrich Professional and Equipment, a newly registered company that has really not had much business dealings, he said he is one person that is careful not to get involved in any business dealings that is not clean, as he abhors fraudulent practices.

“I am a businessman with many years standing, but as much as possible I try to run away from businesses that look dubious, even that company through which I got the Police invite is just newly registered, I have not done much business with it to now warrant police matter.

“Whatever the matter, I am ready to answer them to clarify whatever they say needs to be clarified, because I know I am not a dubious or fraudulent person, they should just give me time to get out of the hospital, I will surely go and answer them.”

The PSFU had in a letter dated September 20, 2024, invited Ikenna, through Somrich Professional and Equipment, to come clarify some issues in their office on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, due to some compelling law enforcement requirements.

