Bizman Alleges Police Harassment, Illegal Lock-Up Of Property

…calls on IGP, AIG to intervene

Tensions flared in Lagos as a property owner at a disputed land cried out over alleged illegal police activities, including repeated lockups of homes and businesses, allegedly orchestrated by rogue officers acting in connivance with land grabbers.

A retired businessman and property owner, Olufemi Fasehun, has appealed to the Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, to call their men to order to lay off his properties at 10, Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun, Ikeja Lagos State.

According to Fasehun, the land in question was lawfully acquired by his father in 1961 and remains duly registered with the Lagos State land registry at Alausa.

“This property is not only our home, but also our legacy. We’ve been here for over 60 years. But since my father died in 2004, land grabbers have been threatening us.

Now, with the alleged backing of some rogue officers, the harassment has intensified,” he decried. He identified one Mr. Williams as a known land grabber claiming to act as a consultant for unnamed Omo Onile (local landowners), allegedly leading multiple invasions on the premises.

Fasehun narrated that on June 4, 2025, police officers locked up the family residence, a restaurant run by a tenant (Paradox), and adjoining buildings under occupation.

According to him, no valid court order or warrant was presented. “They arrested everyone and returned twice, on June 5 and again on June 20. I was shocked to later learn that I am being charged to court for contempt.

Contempt for living in my own home?” Fasehun asked. He claimed that the police, led by one CSP Taofeek Tijani, acted without a sheriff, in violation of due legal process. “They stormed the property like armed robbers, no papers, no documentation.

This is not policing,it is a disgrace,” he lamented. According to Fasehun, the continued lock-up has rendered over 50 people jobless, including staff of Paradox restaurant and affected new homeowners unable to move into their completed apartments.

“We have provided our title documents. The opposing party is relying on vague customary claims. It’s now a banana republic where guns decide property rights,” he added.