Biu: Zulum Inaugurates Eye, Dental Hospitals, Mega School

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday inaugurated the stateof-the-art eye and dental hospitals as well as a mega secondary school in Biu Local Government Area in the southern part of the state.

The newly inaugurated 40-bed capacity eye hospital, equipped with advanced diagnostic and surgical facilities, is to address the growing need for ophthalmological care in the southern region of Borno.

The governor has also approved the appointment of a team of highly trained medical doctors and specialists who will offer treatments for cataracts, glaucoma and other vision-related ailments.

Similarly, the 30-bed capacity dental hospital will provide comprehensive oral health services, including preventive care, orthodontics and restorative treatments, ensuring that residents no longer have to travel long distances for dental care.

Zulum, during the inauguration ceremony, emphasised his administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Borno’s citizens. He said: “Healthcare is one of the cardinal pillars of the Borno State’s 25-Year Development Plan and the 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative.

“Reflecting on this commitment, we allocated 15% of the state’s budget to health sector in the 2024 and 2025 fiscal year in line with the Abuja declaration recommendation for healthcare financing to prioritise health and well-being of our people.”

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospital Management Board, Professor Abubakar Ali Kullima, said the two centres are not only for patients’ service but also for the training of healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, Zulum yesterday approved funds for the construction of new general hospitals in five local government areas of Askira Uba, Magumeri, Gubio, Mafa and Dikwa. He announced the approval yesterday at the inauguration ceremony for two hospitals in Biu town.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

