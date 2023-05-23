BIU Students Protest Death Of Final Year Student Over Poor Medical Service

There was a protest by students at the Legacy Campus of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State over the death of a final-year student of the Department of Computer Science identified as Bruno Chigozie Ezeonye.

It was gathered that the late 21-year-old is the only son of his parents from a Nigerian father and a South African mother. The parents are said to be based outside the country.

It was also gathered that the deceased on Monday collapsed while playing football at the campus’ football pitch and that help did not come on time as the doctors and nurses in the health facility on the campus were said to be “foot-dragging in the face of an emergency condition” a parent who preferred to have anonymously complained.

According to him, “the Clinic workers have always shown a lackadaisical attitude and this has always been complained to the University authority but, they did nothing about it.

“When they eventually responded and needed to refer him to Faith Mediplex Hospital, an affiliate of the Institution, located at Airport Road, a far distance from the Legacy Campus, they said the ambulance driver complained that there was no petrol in the ambulance.

” For a school that collects millions of Naira from students?”

The students who reportedly mobilized to protest on Tuesday morning after vandalizing the school’s clinic and security post when the news of the death of Ezeonye filtered was eventually calmed down by the President of the University, Bishop Feb Idahosa.

Repeated calls to the mobile line of the Head of the Communication and Brand Strategy Unit of the University, Mr Temi Esonamunjor did not succeed as his phone was switched and the Head, Students’ Services Unit of the University, Awipi Emmanuel did not pick his calls nor responded to text messages.