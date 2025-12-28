Biu Emirate Day: Zulum Urges Peace, Unity, Development

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called on the people of Biu Emirate to sustain unity, peace, and a collective commitment to development as the Emirate marked its maiden Biu Emirate Day celebration.

Speaking at the cultural event held in Biu town, headquarters of Biu Local Government Area, Governor Zulum described the celebration as a historic milestone, highlighting the people’s determination to preserve their rich cultural heritage while embracing sustainable development.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Governor Zulum commended the Biu Emirate Council, the Biu Forum, and other stakeholders for their vision, unity, and commitment in making the maiden celebration a reality.

He emphasized that culture and tradition form the foundation of society and that traditional institutions play a vital role in promoting peace, moral values, social cohesion, and grassroots development.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive development across Borno State, noting that Southern Borno, including Biu Emirate, is a key pillar in the state’s agricultural development strategy.

He further stated that the government would continue to support farmers through improved access to inputs, irrigation, mechanization, and value-chain development, while also prioritizing education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure.

On peace and security, Governor Zulum praised the people of Biu Emirate for their resilience and peaceful coexistence, urging traditional rulers, religious leaders, and youths to continue promoting unity, tolerance, and lawful conduct.

He also stressed the importance of investing in youths and empowering women, while calling on sons and daughters of the Emirate, especially those in the diaspora, to contribute to the development of their homeland through investments, mentorship, and philanthropy.

During the event, Deputy Governor Kadafur announced the approval for the upgrade of Biu General Hospital and plans to rehabilitate the road linking Biu to Damaturu. He also disclosed a ₦100 million donation from the Borno State Government to the Biu Forum.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Biu Forum, Alhaji Mai Mustapha Muhammad, described the Emirate Day as a historic moment that reaffirms the identity, unity, and shared destiny of the people of Biu Emirate.

He explained that the Biu Forum is a non-political, non-religious, and non-tribal platform established to unite sons and daughters of the Emirate and support development initiatives, cultural preservation, and peacebuilding. Alhaji Mai Mustapha commended Governor Zulum for his inclusive leadership and developmental strides, assuring continued support from the Forum.

In his address, the Emir of Biu, HRH Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum, Deputy Governor Kadafur, members of the House of Assembly, traditional rulers, government officials, industry leaders, community leaders, and the Emirate’s sons and daughters from home and abroad for making the maiden Biu Day a success.

He also emphasized the need to preserve the Emirate’s culture.

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, who led a delegation of over ten lawmakers on the Governor’s directive, said their presence was meant to foster unity and harmony among the people of the state.

Also, goodwill messages included donations from Hon. Midala Usman Balami, Member of the House of Representatives representing Hawul/Askira Federal Constituency, and the Marama Development Association, represented by Mr. William Samba, each contributing ₦2 million in support of the Biu Forum.

The colourful ceremony featured vibrant traditional performances, including Bonsuwe dance from Hawul, Lewa Lewa from Bayo, Dan Kwairo from Biu, Ali Goge, and cultural troupes from Shani, showcasing the Emirate’s rich heritage. A special durbar featuring all the District Heads of Biu Emirate was a major highlight of the maiden Biu Emirate Day celebration.