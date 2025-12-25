bitMARTe To Prioritise Loan Funding To SMEs For Business Growth

In a bid to revolutionise the eCommerce business segment in Nigeria’s econo- my, bitMARTe has prioritised to make loan availability for Small and Medium size Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria at a cheaper interest rates in order to address the challenges they faced in raising finance for business growth and expansion.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Eke U. Eke dropped this hint in his welcome address during the World press conference on the formal launching of bitMARTe.com into the Nigerian digital (online) market place in Lagos recently.

He explained that the debut of bitMARTe.com into the eCommerce sector was to make loan accessibility to the SMEs doing business with them seemlessly.

Eke said: “On the loan to SME, to address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in raising finance for business growth and expansion, bitMARTe has packaged funding solutions for bitMARTe merchants.

Hence, a bitMARTe merchants pre-qualifies merchants for business loans from Month 6 of our launch subject to meeting other loan criteria. This unique solution will go a long way in fuelling the growth of merchants on bitMARTe.

According to him, “Nigeria’s digital economy is expanding at lightning speed. With over 84 million internet users, 76.7 million online shopping transactions, and 89 per cent of online users willing to shop online, the market is ready for a new kind of eCommerce experience- one that does more than simply provide a platform.

“It needs to solve the challenges that have held millions of business and buyers backs.” Eke stated: “If you consider the fact that more than 300 years ago, Lagos had already taken a lead into a wireless communication system we felt that here in Lagos, we will build an eCommerce platform that would also take a lead in many directions.

But not only taking a lead but surpassed other platforms not just in Nigeria but present anywhere in the world. So we decided that we will build a platform that solves the problems we all are very much aware when you go into the e-commerce space.”