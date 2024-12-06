Bitcoin Surges Past $100k For First Time

Share

Bitcoin has topped the $100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on.

The milestone comes just hours after the President-elect signaled a lighter regulatory approach to the crypto industry when he said he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to be the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights since Trump won the election Nov. 5.

The cryptocurrency climbed dramatically from $69,374 on Election Day and rose as high as $103,713 Wednesday, according to CoinDesk.

Just two years ago, bitcoin dropped below $17,000 following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, reports The Associated Press. How long bitcoin will stay above the $100,000 mark is uncertain.

As with everything in the volatile cryptoverse, the future is impossible to predict. And while some are bullish on future gains, other experts continue to warn of investment risks.

