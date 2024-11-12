New Telegraph

November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Bitcoin Exceeds $81,000…

Bitcoin Exceeds $81,000 As Trump’s Election Turbocharges Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin soared to a record high above $81,000 yesterday on expectations that cryptocurrencies will boom in a favourable regulatory environment following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and pro-crypto candidates to Congress.

The world’s biggest and best known cryptocurrency, has now more than doubled from the year’s low of $38,505 and was last at $81,572 having earlier touched a record high of $81,899.

Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin, reports Reuters.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Air Peace Boosts Capacity With 4 Dry-Lease Aircraft
Read Next

Politicians Resort To Primordial Sentiments When They’ve Nothing To Offer –Okonkwo
Share
Copy Link
×