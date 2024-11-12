Bitcoin Exceeds $81,000 As Trump’s Election Turbocharges Cryptocurrencies

Share

Bitcoin soared to a record high above $81,000 yesterday on expectations that cryptocurrencies will boom in a favourable regulatory environment following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and pro-crypto candidates to Congress.

The world’s biggest and best known cryptocurrency, has now more than doubled from the year’s low of $38,505 and was last at $81,572 having earlier touched a record high of $81,899.

Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin, reports Reuters.

