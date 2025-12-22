Bissouma’s Fitness Clouds Mali’s Opener Against Zambia

Mali, long regarded as one of Africa’s dependable sides at the Africa Cup of Nations, arrive at AFCON 2025 with high expectations.

Historically, they have been a team to watch, often progressing deep into the tournament. At AFCON 2023, they took eventual champions and hosts Ivory Coast to extra time in the quarterfinals before bowing out, reinforcing their reputation as a tough knockoutstage contender.

Yet as they prepare to face Zambia in their opening match, doubts over a key figure cast a shadow over their campaign. The spotlight is firmly on Yves Bissouma, Mali’s captain and midfield talisman.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has endured a turbulent 2025. Injuries and off-field issues — including reports of an incident involving nitrous oxide inhalation — have prevented him from playing a competitive match for Spurs since May. Questions now linger over both his physical sharpness and mental readiness for the tournament.