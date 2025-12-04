Bisola Badmus Celebrates Birthday After Surviving Brain Tumour

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus has taken to her social media page to celebrate her birthday with deep appreciation as she reflects on her recovery from a brain tumour diagnosed in 2022.

In an emotional message shared on her Instagram page, the actress thanked God for what she described as a life-altering journey — one she hopes never to experience again.

Badmus said she is now healthy and strong, attributing her recovery to divine mercy and the unwavering support she received.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers who stood by her, especially during the most difficult moments of her treatment. She singled out her son,

Abdul Malik, praising his strength and devotion throughout the ordeal. According to her, his resilience gave her hope on days when the journey felt unbearable.

Badmus acknowledged that the battle took a heavy toll on her, both emotionally and financially, but she remains thankful for everyone who offered prayers, emotional support, and financial assistance. She described surviving the tumour as a testimony of God’s grace.

Ending her message on a joyous note, the actress celebrated the gift of life and prayed for long life and good health as she marked another year.

“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote, embracing her new chapter with gratitude and renewed strength.