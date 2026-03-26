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March 26, 2026
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Bisola Badmus Backs Biola Adebayo Amid Baba Ijesha’s Interview Saga

Nigerian actress, Bisola Badmus, has defended her colleague, Biola Adebayo, following backlash over her interview with colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha.

As a sign of solidarity, Bisola posted a video of them on a film set on her official Instagram page as she encouraged her.

Captioning the video, the actress complimented Biola’s generosity, fortitude and told her to keep her cool because “Everything is under control,” despite the online bashing.

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“Your kindness and strength are what make you unique and stand out, my darling… Please be calm, everything is under control. @biolabayo1”, she wrote.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Baba Ijesha’s remarks during the interview, in which he discussed his connection with Iyabo Ojo and addressed rape charges, are the subject of controversy.

Biola Adebayo removed the video from YouTube and Instagram after receiving criticism on social media.

Since then, Biola has issued an apology and made it clear in a video statement that she does not and will never condone rape.

She clarified her stance on the issue and apologised to Iyabo Ojo and Nigerians.

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