Bisola Ajimobi Dies After Battling Breast Cancer

Bisola Ajimobi, the eldest daughter of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has reportedly passed away in the United States (UK) after battling breast cancer.

New Telegraph gathered that Bisola died in the early hours of Thursday, March 27, at the age of 42, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Following the announcement of her demise, a lot of people have expressed shock and sadness following her sudden passing.

In a relative vein, many have poured in their condolence messages for her family and close associates.

Prior to her death, Bisola was a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, with whom she had three children.

