Bisi Alimi Blasts Toyin Lawani Over Comment On Married Men Sleeping With Men

British-Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has reacted to the comment made by fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani on gay men married to women.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lawani had called out married men sleeping around with men while showing sweet lovely moments with their wives on social media.

The celebrity stylist on Thursday via her official Instagram page claimed that the trend of gay men married to women is becoming rampant, and many celebrities are involved in it.

Toyin also claimed that some married women are aware and covering up for their husbands.

According to her, “Can we talk about how gay men have normalised being married with kids and sleeping with men around? Lagos like, seriously I can’t even get over what I just saw and I see this nigga with his wife forming love on social media and nigga is fucking with my guy, some of your faves are in this table.

“But why y’all deceiving those innocent women? Damn 2024 dem say no gree for anybody, I beg this year make I talk everything wey I dey see or make I agree It’s becoming very crazy.”

Reacting swiftly to the development, Alimi took to his Instagram account to blast Lawani alongside popular blogger, Tunde Ednut.

He alleged that Lawani became who she is because of her gay friends.

Alimi also claimed that Nigerians have double standards, lamenting that the citizens would condemn gays for having same-sex marriage and also do the same when they try to conform to societal standards and marry the opposite sex.

Watch the video below: