Gospel Minstrel, Bisi Alawiye Aluko has disclosed that special prayers and praise will be raised for Nigeria during her Prophetic Praise Programme coming up later this month.

Mrs Aluko who made this known in a statement, using the story of the Children of Israel entering Jericho as an example, believes that after the praises and prayers the insecurity and other challenges facing the country will become solved.

She encouraged many persons to attend the program to not only pray for Nigeria but also receive their own testimonies. According to her, previous editions of the program have seen people live with testimonies of healing, breakthrough, divine visitation and many more and she believes this edition will not be an exemption.

“This programme is all about acknowledging the goodness of God in my life for His mercy and divine grace upon her life. He has always moved mightly at different editions and believes this year will not be different by his grace”, she added. The Gospel Artiste had earlier announced Sunday, the 21st of December, 2025 as the date for her annual Prophetic Praise Programme, tagged in his presence.

Digital Flier of the Program, made available to this paper revealed that the program will happen at BTO Events Hall, Along Ilesa Garage, Akure, Ondo State by 1PM. Theme for this year’s programme is “The King is Coming” and was taken from the book of Zechariah Chapter 9, verse 9 in the Bible.

Ministering Alongside her will be Evang. Elijah Akintunde aka olorun o so be Prophetess Jumoke Olakanmi, Prophetess Apeke Daramola, Prophetess Dr. Abosede Mayowa and Prophetess Kemi Osho.