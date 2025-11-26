Bisi Akande Warns Against ‘Fury Of The Untrained Nigerian Youths

Elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, and the immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa, yesterday bemoaned the lack of economic opportunities for youths in the country.

Speaking at the 19th International Annual Conference, General Assembly and Investiture of Fellows of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) at the University of Ibadan (UI), they urged the federal and state governments to intervene by investing in youth development.

Akande warned that the growing army of untrained youths could be a time bomb that could destabilise national peace if left unattended. The UI Pro-Chancellor said Nigeria is “truly at war with itself” because, despite having vast forests, minerals and natural resources, the majority of its young population lacks the knowledge and technical ability to harness these assets for national prosperity.

Akande said: “We have large populations of uneducated and untrained workers who have no capacity to exploit our resources for wealth.

“Until these young Nigerians are massively trained in science and technology, the wars from ignorance, poor health and abject poverty will continue to hold us down.” He warned that the vacuum created by the country’s weak human capital base has left the nation vulnerable to exploitation, both by foreign actors “disguising themselves as bandits, Boko Haram or terrorists,” and by local criminal groups feeding on widespread poverty and frustration.

On his part, Musa said youth unemployment had become an urgent national and global security threat. He said: “Investing in entrepreneurship, vocational skills and the digital economy is not simply development work but the most costeffective peacekeeping mission we will ever deploy.” The ex-military chief said Nigeria must fight against corruption to enjoy good governance.

He said: “Corruption is not a victimless crime; it is an act of economic sabotage that systematically dismantles the foundations of peace. “It erodes public trust in institutions, perverts justice and creates a system where privilege trumps merit. “Transparent institutions and the rule of law are not mere political ideals but the bedrock upon which economic stability and social trust are built.”