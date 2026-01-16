An elder statesman and former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has said that the problem of insecurity currently ravaging the country can only be addressed through quality education.

Speaking at the occasion of his 87th birthday held in Ila Orangun, on Friday, Akande stressed that insecurity cannot be eradicated overnight or by cutting corners, but can be gradually eliminated through qualitative education.

He cautioned that lowering the cut-off marks of institutions will not improve educational standards in Nigeria, adding that the practice will make the country less competitive globally.

Akande, a former governor of the state, said, “Good education will make you competitive in the global world. If you offer 25% as a pass mark in the University, you can’t compete with China, which will expect you to score 80%, where they do absolute meritocracy

“When you cut corners pass 25%, admit 20%, you cannot compare with people like China, who, if you have never achieved, you can’t become a member of the Communist party, and only members of the Communist party can vote and be voted for, this is absolute merit.

“Here in Nigeria, it’s cut corners, Americans threatened the other time, went to Venezuela to pick the president, and take him away, thats power of knowledge which we are trying to cheat by saying things call them 25% 20%.

“You won’t have that knowledge, you won’t be able to compete with the advanced world, and you will be enslaved, your land will be taken over by the strangers.”

He added, ”Now look at Boko Haram, banditry, Kidnapping let people study very deeply, all of this insecurity will become a thing of the past.

”Although your generation cannot eradicate it, it can be eradicated gradually if you adopt deep education, a mass universal educative one.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu described the event as a rare privilege to celebrate a life wholly dedicated to the service of the nation, marked by integrity, courage and devotion to democratic ideals.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Federation, George Akume, said, “This is a privilege to honour and celebrate the lives that have been dedicated to the service of our nation, the lives filled with humility and unwavering Commitment to democracy.

“The history of our nation’s progress towards democracy is incomplete without the special place preserved for you.”

Earlier, the governorship aspirant of the APC in Osun State, Bola Oyebami, described Akande as an exemplary leader who has become an institution to which everyone can always look up to for knowledge.