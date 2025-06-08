Bishops reject calls for emergency rule in Benue

Share

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Benue Chapter, has rejected calls by some of their colleagues for the declaration of a state of emergency rule in the state.

State Overseer of the conference, Archbishop Alexander Nyoonkyegh, said yesterday, in Makurdi that Gov. Hyacinth Alia was their brother in the vineyard and must be protected by true men of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some bishops had earlier called for an emergency rule in Benue over growing insecurity.

But Nyoonkyegh said that Benue does not need emergency rule but a united front to confront the common enemy.

The archbishop said what the state needed at this crucial moment was unity and support for the governor to succeed.

“What we need now in Benue is unity and support for the governor to succeed. Let us help him to succeed because he is heading in the right direction.

“We cannot continue to talk about military takeover or emergency rule in Benue. We are not even sure that a Benue son will be appointed as the sole administrator.

“Look at what happened in Rivers. A sole administrator was appointed for Rivers who is from another state,” he said.

He also stated that even the Bible has admonished them to be submissive to authorities, adding that only God gives authority to people.

“As fathers of faith, when you have a son and brother in the vineyard and they are doing well, you say, brother, keep it up. Recently, we were here crying on the issue of insecurity, and there were reasons to support our cries.

“Fr. Alia is our brother in the vineyard, and we will continue to pray for him to succeed. What we know is that there is no authority that is not given from God.

“And the Bible says we must be submissive to the authorities. Yes, we are prophets but we are submissive to the authorities here on earth too.

“What we need here is development, and the governor is developing the state. So, what else can we ask for?

“Apart from issues of insecurity, which he is trying, and we are seeing some of his efforts, what fundamental offence has he committed?” he asked.

Nyoonkyegh further commended President Bola Tinubu for continually standing with Benue people and currently directing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, to relocate to the state and address the growing insecurity.

“We cried with faith in God, and he is hearing our prayers, and we believe that this mystery that we have witnessed in the last few days since the arrival of the Chief of Army should continue.

“Since his arrival, we have not heard of any further attack on our people. Let the peace be maintained,” he said.

Share