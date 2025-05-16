Bishops Demand Urgent Action On Insecurity In Benue, Plateau

Share

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the worsening security crises in Benue and Plateau states, describing the situation as a “de facto state of emergency.”

Led by Archbishop Chivir Chianson, Secretary General of the Conference and Chairman of the 2025 Synod Planning Committee, the clergy visited the President’s Special Adviser on Policy and Communications, Daniel Bwala, to highlight the gravity of the security challenges in the North-Central region.

Chianson commended President Tinubu’s leadership on key policies including the removal of fuel subsidies, palliative measures, the student loan scheme, and the Forest Guards policy, describing him as “a square peg in a square hole” and expressing pride in the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Some questioned the timing of the subsidy removal,” he said. “But when is the right time to cut out cancer? We believe it was the right move at the right time, and we thank the President for that.”

However, the Archbishop expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in the Middle Belt, citing attacks on missionaries, villagers, and places of worship. “Our churches are being burnt. Pastors in rural areas are slaughtered. Pregnant women have been killed and mutilated,” he lamented.

He called for immediate federal intervention, warning that the growing violence could foster a generation bent on revenge. “We are not asking for a state of emergency in Benue and Plateau—we are saying we are already in one.”

Chianson acknowledged that governors in the affected states are trying but lack the capacity to confront heavily armed non-state actors. “They are not cut out for war,” he said. “This is beyond politics—it is about saving lives.”

The bishops extended a formal invitation to President Tinubu for a private meeting and requested that Mr. Bwala deliver a letter to that effect. They also invited Bwala to present a paper at the 2025 Synod on “Politics and Christianity in Contemporary Times: A Correlation Analysis.”

Responding, Bwala welcomed the delegation and appreciated their candid feedback and support. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to security, welfare, and inclusive governance, emphasizing that appointments are guided by equity and competence, not religion or ethnicity.

“Every crime is treated as a crime—whether committed by a Christian or Muslim, from the North or South. There is no tolerance for evil,” Bwala said.

He acknowledged that total eradication of insecurity remains a global challenge but stressed the government’s commitment to creating a safe and stable country where citizens can pursue their dreams.

On the recent controversies in the National Assembly, Bwala said the executive respects the legislature’s independence but welcomed the bishops’ calls for peace between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“We appreciate your appeal for unity and forgiveness. As fathers of faith, your voice matters in guiding political leaders toward reconciliation,” he added.

The meeting ended with prayer and plans for future collaboration, with the bishops pledging to mobilize support, hold prayer marches, and work alongside the administration to promote peace and national development.

