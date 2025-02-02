Bishop Wale Oke has turned PFN into key player in national affairs – Ifetayo

Share

Stakeholders in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN, said the Christian body has stepped up beyond the pulpit under Bishop Wale Oke making the body a key player in national affairs.

They noted that the PFN is no longer just a religious group but actively shaping policies, driving social change, and strengthening churches nationwide.

Public Affair Analyst, Adeniyi Ifetayo pointed out that one of its biggest initiatives of Bishop Oke is the Greater Nigeria Crusade adding that the program mobilizes ministers and believers to pray for the country held in Anambra, Uyo, and Port Harcourt drawing thousands, reaffirming PFN’s commitment to national transformation.

Speaking on the successes of Bishop Oke added, “Another major project is the North-South Support initiative. Southern churches are now providing funds and infrastructure for struggling churches in the North. A special PFN directorate oversees the program, making it one of the fellowship’s most impactful interventions.

“PFN has also become a humanitarian force. The group played a key role in responding to floods in Maiduguri, Borno State, offering relief materials to victims. This marks a shift from strictly religious work to national welfare.

“In 2023, the biennial PFN Conference in Bayelsa was a massive success. Tens of thousands attended, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. The event strengthened unity among Nigeria’s top Christian leaders.

PFN’s national secretariat in Lagos is undergoing major restructuring. The goal is to modernize operations for better efficiency.

Continuing he noted: ” More importantly, PFN is taking a stand on national issues. Under Bishop Oke, it has become a fearless defender of Christian values. This shift has restored confidence among Nigerian Christians.

“Bishop Oke is not just leading PFN he is transforming it. With bold leadership, social engagement, and strategic reforms, the fellowship is now a powerful force shaping Nigeria’s future” He added.

