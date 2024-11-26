Bishop TD Jakes ‘Stable’ Following Health Scare – Potter’s House

Share

US megachurch Potter’s House says its leader Bishop Thomas Dexter (T.D.) Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals after he suffered a health scare.

TD Jakes suffered the scare while delivering a sermon during the church’s service on Sunday. “The meditations of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, oh Lord,” the celebrated preached prayed while struggling to breathe.

“My strength and my redeemer, let them go in peace,” Bishop Jakes said, bowing his head and lowering his microphone.

Some officials of the church rushed to the podium and surrounded the preacher with one of them calling on the congregation to pray. But in a statement, the Potter’s Church in Dallas, Texas described the scare as a ” slight health incident”.

