Bishop, Rep Clash Over Alleged Nonperformance, Inaccessibility

The Anglican Bishop of Owo Diocese Rev. Stephen Fagbemi yesterday accused a member of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose in Ondo State Timehin Adelegbe of poor performance.

Fagbemi claimed that Adelegbe abandoned his constituency after his re – election. He spoke at the Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew Imola Owo. But the lawmaker accused the Bishop been out to tarnish his reputation.

Fagbemi said: “You have not been accessible to those that vote for you since you went to Abuja. “Your number is no longer available again. Please let your number be available whenever we call you.“

He commended Adegboyega Adefarati, the representative of Akoko South East/Akoko South West in the House of Representatives for helping his people. Fagbemi emphasized the importance of prioritizing agriculture and security to address the country’s pressing challenges.

However, Adelegbe through his media aide Olaniyi Eni-Olotu said: “It is on record that Dr. Timehin Adelegbe has been recognized by his constituents as a true representative who genuinely cares for his people, considering his monumental achievements in the Owo/ Ose Federal Constituency over the last six years.

