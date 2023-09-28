Bishop Oyedepo Has Impacted Lives Of Countless Individuals Worldwide – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has facilitated with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, as he celebrates his 69th birthday, saying the Bishop has impacted the lives of countless individuals worldwide.

In a birthday message to the renowned Church Leader, Governor Mutfwang reflected on the profound impact that Bishop Oyedepo has had on the lives of countless individuals worldwide.

Mutfwang while celebrating with the renowned Church Leader in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Director of Press Mr Gyang Bere lauded the Bishop as an epitome of resolute faith, whose messages of Holiness and Righteousness are delivered with courage and deep spirituality.

Governor Mutfwang noted with delight, the exemplary leadership that Bishop Oyedepo has exhibited throughout his lifetime, saying it transcends barriers of faith, ethnicity, and region.

He identified the virtues of selflessness, devotion, humility, sacrifice, and tolerance that have been consistently preached by the revered man of God, mirroring the teachings of Christ.

These virtues, the Governor noted, should serve as guiding principles for all members of society, fostering a healthier and more harmonious community.

He pleaded with Bishop Oyedepo to collaborate with other spiritual leaders in championing the cause of denominational unity within the country.

Mutfwang however believed that if the various branches of the Christian faith could work harmoniously in unison, Nigerians would undoubtedly be inspired to follow a path of unity, light, and prosperity.

He also encouraged Bishop Oyedepo to continue steadfastly in his fearless and unwavering propagation of the Gospel of Christ, even in the face of societal challenges. He assured the Bishop of his support, as well as the support of the people of Plateau State.

“On behalf of the peace-loving citizens of Plateau State, joined countless followers and admirers of Bishop Oyedepo from around the world in prayers for God’s blessings of sound health, wisdom, and longevity for him to continue to impact humanity with his message of salvation”.