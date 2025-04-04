Bishop Olinya: No Mass Killings, Arson In Eha-Amufu

Share

The Anglican Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State Rev. Daniel Olinya has refuted the reports of mass killings and arson in Eha-Amufu.

He said although the council in general as well as the EhaAmufu communities and farm settlements had suffered attacks by herders over the years, security has greatly improved since Governor Peter Mbah assumed office.

The cleric explained that apart from isolated incidents of security breaches such as the recent murder of a young undergraduate, the people go to their farms.

He said: “There are no mass killings. “Abor people used to run away to Eha-Amufu to stay any time they heard that the herders were coming, but not that there were any mass killings this year in Eha-Amufu.

“Even a blind man will tell you that he has seen what Mbah is doing. “The security situation in Eha-Amufu has become very good because we will not run again.”

Olinya added: “The problem in Eha-Amufu started way back in 2020, and in 2022 the entire Eha-Agu, Mbuji-Agu, Ebor-Agu and Mgbuji-Agu were sacked completely.

“Even those in Eha-Amufu were also sacked. I had to run away from my Bishop’s Court because the Fulani militia were approaching Eha-Amufu.”

