Bishop Okonkwo’s 80th Birthday: 500 Nigerians To Get Free Cataract Screening, Surgery

Share

At least 500 Nigerians with clouding of eyes natural lens which significantly impaired vision, such as cataract, are to benefit from free eye screening and operation that will take place at the Eye Foundation, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The free eye screening and surgery programme is part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 80th birthday anniversary of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, on September 6, 2025.

To be eligible for the screening programme, potential beneficiaries, according to statement signed by the Chairman, BMO @80 Committee, Reverend Chinedu Nkere, are expected to pick up the registration form at TREM International Headquarters, Obanikoro, Lagos, and in all TREM branches in Lagos, or fill the form online.

This year’s lecture, as highlighted, would be delivered by former Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo; while Major-General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) will chair the lecture billed September 4, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on the cataract screening and surgery, the statement said: “Ophthalmologists say that it is the only and most trusted treatment for cataract which causes clouding of eye lenses, leading to blurry or hazy vision.

Share