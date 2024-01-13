BISHOP OGEDENGBE: BBC Documentary, Another Advert for SCOAN

…Says Joshua’s Wife Target of Attack

Bishop Steven Ogedengbe is the president of Inter-Faith Prayers Network and presiding Bishop of Evangelical Ministries Wisdom Chapel, Lagos. He advised Evelyn, Prophet Joshua’s wife, in this interview with Isioma Madike, to brace up and focus on God. One good thing, he added, is that she now understood what her husband went through wearing this shoe. Excerpts…

How would you like to react to the recent documentary on late Prophet TB Joshua by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)?

My first reaction as a brother to Prophet TB Joshua, his ministry SCOAN, and his family, I want to say that even when he is no longer here he is a man of His grace. His grace is so much that a whole documentary about him took two years after his life. They never believed the legacy would be sustained by Pastor Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, who carried the mantle of leadership and led the church. So many great things have happened since he left.

What are some of those great things you talked about?

There was a crusade in Kenya and another in Spain not too long ago. Those two global crusades in Africa and in Europe caused some unimaginable results. People thought that if they let this continue, there would be trouble, and that is why this whole thing is happening.

The documentary alleged that one of his daughters also spoke against him to buttress the position of other accusers. How do you react to that?

Let me say this, the purported daughter is called Ajoke, I know a little about her. She was an adopted daughter. About 20-something years ago, someone dropped her within the church premises. He had a large charity mind for the congregation. It was an open space and there was a truck there. There were two chairs blocking the truck and a baby was dropped there and the cry of the baby attracted the women that were cooking. They immediately raised the alarm that they found a baby. The three women, who were cleaning after a programme, found the baby and pastor TB Joshua immediately documented it and the exercise was filmed.

Why the documentation?

The intention was to have evidence should anyone come forward to claim the baby before someone would accuse Joshua of stealing a baby. He thereafter begged one of the women to take custody of the baby and nurture her to life in case the real mother surfaces one day. Before then, they had gone to the police station to do proper documentation. They also made a public announcement concerning the child because he also thought it could be unintentional but nobody showed up.

At what point did she become Joshua’s daughter?

It was after she stabilised and started growing as expected that Pastor Joshua asked his wife if they could have the child and take care of her as part of their ministry. He asked because of his ability to have compassion and passion for humanity. They decided to name this baby, and her birthdate became the day that she was discovered, which is April 4, because nobody knew the exact date she was born. Ajoke means everyone will take care of her.

So, she was their adopted child?

Yes, that was how she be- came Pastor Joshua’s daughter and in her growing up, she went to the same school as the biological daughters of Joshua. She was born when Promise, the man’s second child, was born. They went to the same British school together and the daughter of our former president, Halima, was their classmate. The son of Dangote was in that school too. Unfortunately, she was not measuring up to expectations. So, after some time, she was withdrawn and taken to another secondary school and other things happened.

He gave her Ajoke and her surname became Joshua. In the course of time, madam took over and took her as one of her daughters. So, Madam Evelyn knew her better than anyone. There is no physical mother anywhere. Ajoke doesn’t know her biological mother and father; she doesn’t know any of her parents’ relatives because she was adopted out of charity. That is the story.

What kind of girl was she all along?

She was a good girl at that early time but she changed to everyone’s surprise. At a point, she fought one of the disciples in church and I think she became rude. She also slapped a woman because she was feeling big as Pastor Joshua’s daughter. One of the women, who found her, was forced to tell her the story of her life and that was when heads rolled. And before Joshua died he made it known to all he had three biological daughters and one adopted daughter.

Was that why she spoke against her supposed father?

She did that because of her bad company. She was so spoiled to the extent of going to the other side and smoking Indian hemp and doing lesbianism; and she was caught a number of times. Daddy tried to bring her back and so did the wife. There was a time when she was in a brothel selling her body and Madam Evelyn would go and look for her and say ‘don’t let your life be like this’ but after a while, she would disappear. Only God knows her DNA. So, Joshua’s enemies found a company in her and wanted to use her.

They kept telling her, her mother was there but she had none. No family member of her mother. She was adopted. The man who gave food, and water and built houses for the homeless could not take care of his biological daughter per adventure. She belonged to him?

Is she the only one the pastor or his ministry helped?

In charity, she was not the only one he helped this way, but she was the only black sheep who worked with enemies. If anybody is caught doing anything bad in school and punished she will become friends with that person whether male or female. One of the antagonists took her to Ghana because he had an issue with Daddy and she was his informant. This has been going on for a while. In the course of the burial, she was there. Mummy welcomed her and after some time she left. When she went to live with her friends they fought and they came to Mummy and said things that happened and Mummy paid a N250, 000 hospital bill. When they brought her back and she wanted to come and stay, they gave her N400, 000 to rent her own house and another N400,000 to furnish it. She collected the money and left for Osogbo.

Are you saying that the allegation of Joshua raping her was untrue?

She was given the name, sent to school and always taken care of. That is the truth. For those who want to use her, it’s okay. Pastor Joshua’s offense is that he went to the Whiteman’s land to condemn homosexual, saying it was demonic. That lady Chudy was there before she came to the ministry and he delivered her and she later did what was wrong. She was caught with Ajoke and in the course of punishment she left and went back to the world. They are the ones that put things together to fight. That was one of the offenses of the Prophet. So, with this picture that I painted, do you in all honesty believe Pastor Joshua would descend so low as to have a carnal knowledge of her? It’s not difficult to dictate lies.

There are those who have said that Joshua’s wife is the target in this whole mess. Do you see any sense in that assertion?

They are directly behind this. Even Prophet Chris and co wanted to head the church. They are the ones carrying the rumour that the woman of God is not a pastor, prophet, or evangelist and that is why they believe that she can’t lead. But, time has proved everyone wrong with what she has been able to do. They have left so let the legacy and grace continue. You cannot destroy what you didn’t build. A woman said that she raped him 17 times, how do you do that. If he had all these women how would he have time for his ministry and still have a wife? The wife is always around. They only lived in Ikeja for four years and they were together. The wife is around and she is supposed to be the first to accuse him but she hasn’t.

Ask the victims how many of them reported the issue to the wife and even confided in her about what they are going through. This is exactly what we are saying. We are not saying that he is perfect because he is human. Look at the magnitude of miracles, gifts, salvations and other works of Pastor Joshua. None was mentioned by the BBC.

Are you saying the antagonists want to bring the church down?

Yes. Some ministers and pastors and others have gone to their altars to pray that when Pastor TB Joshua was called to glory the ministry would die. They had prophesied that in their altars, covens, and around themselves. After the man’s death, the ministry continued. How do you explain the crusade in Kenya? Have you ever heard of anybody in Nigeria that does that? In Europe they had a crusade with miracles and signs after his death. This is what brought this documentary. There are other countries that are waiting for the woman of God to come and do a crusade with them.

This is the issue on the ground. This documentary would have been fantastic if the BBC had a hidden camera in the congregation and pretended to be part of the church and the hotel, guest house, go to the prayer house and pretend as if they were sick and see the way they would take care of them and even bring money to see if they would collect it and sleep there or go to the mountain and stay on top of the water and pretended and recorded a personal experience, not those who left rebelliously. And they would have confronted the man. A journalist did something like that with the university certificates in countries around us and he paid to get them and he did a good investigation. These people that are talking have telephones and cameras.

What about his cult membership allegation?

All this scheming was why his wife asked that he should be placed in a transparent coffin. I was there from beginning to end. We didn’t live until 10-11 at night. I put sand in the grave and it was slab over that day. All these stories are funny. It’s just so cheap and common. Western media will never report anything good about Africa. Our case study is like, can anything good come out of Africa, and they call it the African Eye. They are using some of the African journalists that they employed to infiltrate us and condemn our government like there is no rule of law. In the documentary, no officer was interviewed and the building case is still in court and a judicial case that can’t be discussed.

Lagos State formed a panel of inquiry and everyone that was involved was invited and what they said in terms of helping those that lost their lives, he sent the health ministry and presented gifts and consoled families. Why would he collapse a building on those who came to pray? Someone, who had helped millions of people and brought them into Christ, if he’s a true juju man there would be no documentary, I can tell you that. What have we not seen in this part of the world? Even in Africa, Europe, and the Vatican.

It appears some Nigeria pastors agreed with the documentary. Is it out of jealousy and malice towards him?

He said this himself. There is a lot of jealousy. The glory and fame are too much. The external acceptability of TB Joshua is too much, so it calls for jealousy. Anything that is classical and very good is assumed to be juju. They would say he is using something even at any level. If you do anything above your colleagues they would say it’s because you are in a fraternity. But are those that are there achieving really? What have the Ogbonis and others, for instance, achieved? What have they presented to the world? Nobody believes that God’s glory spreads like wildfire. Jesus was called Beelzebub but now they believe that if you can do what you can’t do then it must be something else. That something else will wish to have such a power to do something for itself.

Nobody wants to look at that expectation. Time is unravelling it. What has religion become in England? What has Christianity become in England? Their churches have become restaurants. We are the ones taking churches back to them. Some major places in England if RCCG didn’t buy, the Arab people would and turned it into restaurants. The churches don’t have followers anymore, only old people. The young people go to clubs and malls. The revolution of the Crusades and rallies in Africa is worrisome to them. We have the other side of the world that does not want the gospel to grow. The Bible said upon this hill shall I build my church and the gate of hell shall not prevail. This is just another advert for SCOAN to grow from glory to glory.

What’s your advice for Pastor Joshua’s wife and his loyal congregants?

God is with them. The woman of God should focus. One good thing is that she now understood what her husband went through wearing this shoe but if anybody had been so healed, liberated, or redeemed by TB Joshua, they should come out now and say that they belong to SCOAN and this is what the man of God and the ministry has done in my life from all over the world. Let all of them stand behind the woman of God, who has taken the mantle, and she’s doing great work. Nothing like this would have happened if they had not touched the red eye of the devil and he was shaking.

They have to live in that they are of God with their good work, improve in charity, fellowship and winning more souls and doing their best for humanity. They are working for God. Colossians 3: 23 said if you are doing anything see it that you are doing it for God. The pastor should work harder and know that this assignment is of God and not man.

What of those persecuting the dead man?

They should understand that the story of persecution is turn by turn. If it happens to your brother and you keep quiet, when it happens to you, heaven will keep quiet. They should help each other and not allow blackmailers and those who don’t have results in this kingdom to speak against the work of God. It is time to pray for your brothers and sisters, even those who receive the word differently from you because we are here to work for God.