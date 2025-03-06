Bishop Nwokolo Tasks Nursing Students, Midwives To Shine As Light

Share

…As Iyienu College of Nursing Sciences matriculates 326.

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev Dr. Owen Nwokolo has tasked newly admitted students nurses and midwives to shine as light during and after their sojourn as students in their chosen profession as health care givers.

Speaking at the College of Nursing Sciences lyienu, on the occasion of the 44th matriculation Ceremony of 2023/2024 Nursing and Midwifery Students, Bishop Nwokolo reminded the students of the faith based institution to follow the pattern laid down by Jesus Christ who said that Christians are the Light of the World.

“Math 5:16 says Let your light so shine. You are called to be a nurse, caregiver, attend to the sick and people with various challenges, do it with the love of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is a call to preach and heal just like Jesus. Help people to stop weeping. I pray that you continue to shine as you uphold the tenets of the nursing profession and remain focused as Christians,” Nwokolo said.

In her address, the Provost, Mrs Ngozi Nduka reminded the students that the nursing career they have chosen to pursue is a noble and vital profession dedicated to the betterment of human life and well being of the society.

“Your decision to join this noble profession reflects your commitment to compassion, excellence, and desire to make tangible difference in the life of others. The curriculum is designed not only to equip you with the necessary skills and knowledge but to instill in you values of care, dignity and respect for all individuals irrespective of their circumstances.

Mrs Nduka encouraged the student Nurses and Midwives To take their relationship with God seriously adding that the college has zero tolerance for sexual immorality, drug use and abuse, examination malpractice and other social vices.

According to the Director of Administration University on the Niger Teaching Hospital Iyienu, Rev Stanley Nonso Anene whose wife Mercy Nzube Anene was one of the matriculants, I advise the students to remember the legacy Iyienu Mission Hospital stands for and uphold the light put into their hands today.

“This College has maintained a lead in the results of the final professional qualifying examinations of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria in Anambra State and beyond. The College made 100 percent pass in the last results released in September 2024 (for Midwifery) and November 2024 (for Nursing) respectively”.

Earlier, the Keynote Speaker, Head, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Dr. Justina Okoli explained the importance of proper nutrition for both students, patients and all individuals to enable them maintain a healthy living.

“Healthy loving means choosing healthy foods from all food groups such as cereals, tubers,meat, fish, poultry, milk, fruits, vegetables, including not eating lots of food”.

“Importance of Adequate nutrition in addition to good lifestyles shapes our future, promotes good health, reduces risk of chronic diseases. It helps in recovery of certain illnesses, enhances energy, strength and cognitive functions, improves beauty with good physique, reproductive health, stress reduction and mental wellness”.

Dr Okoli also enumerated the consequences of malnutrition which is expressed as undernutrition, overnutrition and micronutrient deficiency (hidden hunger) to include overweight,stunted growth, anaemia and deaths.

Contributing, the Provost, College of Nursing Sciences Alor, Anambra State, Mrs Goodness Ogbonna advised the students to take the Keynote lecture on nutrition seriously saying that without adequate nutrition their brains will not be able to assimilate whatever they were learning in the college.

However, a matriculant of Batch B 2023, Mrs Madu Obiageli Caroline was elated to be part of the 326 student nurses and midwives who were capped saying that it had always been her dream and passion to save lives. “I love nursing profession because Nurses are humane. I did not choose this profession because of how lucrative it is but because I want to receive quality education and skills from a quality institution on how to save lives and care for the health of people around me”.

Highlights of the occasion include Procession of the Lady with the lamp, capping of the students, taking of matriculation vows, cutting of matriculation cake.

Other Dignitaries present include the College Supervisor, Dr. Mrs Elsie Nwokolo (Mama Niger), Ven. Ikechukwu Ihentuge, Hospital Chaplain, Rev C. Ogbuji, Acting Registrar of the College, Kingsley Okoli, Head of Department of Nursing,Mrs Nwogo Ekwugha, Head of Department of Midwifery, Mrs Kosy Okoyeocha among others.

