Bishop Mike Okonkwo A National Treasure, Says Abiodun

The founder and Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, has been described as a national treasure whose life and ministry have been a blessing far beyond the pulpit.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, made this known at the thanksgiving service to mark Bishop Okonkwo’s 80th birthday, held at TREM’s national headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos.

Represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, the governor said the milestone reflects not only the respect accorded to spiritual fathers but also to an elder statesman who embodies courage, integrity, and impeccable character.

“Bishop Okonkwo is an icon, a father in faith, a bridge builder, and a true servant of God. Through TREM, he has built more than churches; he has built people, raised leaders, and fostered hope across generations. His voice has consistently championed integrity, unity, and righteousness in a nation in need of such a moral compass,” Abiodun stated.

He praised the bishop’s philanthropy and community impact, noting that his programs have uplifted the underserved, provided opportunities for countless Nigerians, and reflected his deep love for humanity. He pledged continuous government support for philanthropists and faith leaders making invaluable contributions to society under his administration’s Building Our Future Together agenda.

The governor also urged Nigerians to celebrate impactful leaders while they are still alive.

Delivering the sermon, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, urged believers to emulate Bishop Okonkwo’s diligence in service to God. He stressed that only those who are diligent in prayer, holiness, worship, and the word of God can stand before kings. Adeboye thereafter prayed for the celebrant, his family, and TREM.

Other dignitaries, including the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, joined in pouring tributes on the cleric.

In his response, Bishop Okonkwo expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun, fellow church leaders, his family, and members of TREM for honoring him on his 80th birthday, describing the celebration as overwhelming and humbling.