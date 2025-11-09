Bishop Lauds Peter Obi As Ex-governor Donates N20 To Health, Education Institutions

The Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Rt Revd Ephraim Ikeakor, has lauded Mr. Peter Obi for what he described as an uncommon commitment to public service and human development.

The Bishop spoke during Obi’s visit to the College of Nursing Sciences at the Diocesan Hospital, Amichi, where the former Anambra State Governor donated ₦15 million to support ongoing infrastructural development.

Bishop Ikeakor noted that he had yet to encounter a politician whose concern for the people is as genuine and consistent as Obi’s.

He stressed that Obi’s philanthropic interventions are never tied to political ambition, saying, “Whether he is contesting elections or not, he continues to support institutions that serve society.

I have not seen a politician like him.” The cleric recalled that Obi’s visits to the hospital had become a yearly tradition, adding that he often reached out himself to confirm the visit. According to him, such consistency reflects Obi’s sincerity and passion for community upliftment.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union Leader, Mr Onyedika Otubaluonye, described Obi as a blessing to the school and the wider community.

He recalled the ambulance donated by Obi, noting that the institution has continued to benefit from his benevolence. Obi also visited Immaculata Girls’ Secondary School, Nnewi, where he received a warm welcome from the students.

Miss Ilikandu Mmasichukwu, speaking on their behalf, said the school still enjoys the benefits of buses, computers, and generators donated during Obi’s tenure as governor.

While appreciating past interventions, she appealed for additional support, including a Coaster bus, a Hilux vehicle, laptops for WAEC CBT examinations, and solar power.

At St Felix Hospital, Nnewi, Obi again commended the commitment of the medical team and donated another ₦5 million to enhance healthcare services.