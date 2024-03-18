Bishop Kukah To Deliver Convocation Lecture At UNICAL Thursday

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah will on Thursday be in Calabar to deliver a convocation lecture on “Harmonizing Diversity for National Development,” according to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi.

Briefing Journalists on the activities lined up for the 36th convocation of the institution, Prof. Obi explained that Bishop Kukah was carefully chosen as the lecturer for this year’s convocation because he is both a respected cleric and a national figure.

She said, “This year’s theme is Harmonizing Diversity for National Development and the lecturer for this year is the respected Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah. He will deliver the lecture on Thursday and we chose him because of the respect he has both as a Cleric and a national figure.”

Speaking on the number of graduating Students for this year, Prof. Obi said a total of 8,415 Students would be graduating, among whom 438 Students would go home with a PhD.

According to her, the University will, for the first time since its existence, produce 32 first-class Students “and this is because of the policies the present administration has put in place to encourage students to read.”

She listed some of the policies as being able to reduce the menace of “sorting,” ensuring that students graduate on time as well and instituting scholarships for the best-graduating Student, among others.

Obi pointed out that her administration will continue to encourage both Staff and Students to excel in order to attract good ratings for the institution.