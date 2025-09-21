Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and founder of the Kukah Centre, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has appealed to African leaders, policymakers, and citizens to refrain from ideologies that suggest a democratic decline in Africa.

Bishop Kukah, who spoke at the Accra International Conference Centre, where he delivered a keynote address on the theme ‘Why Democracies Die’, dismissed the prevailing pessimism over Africa’s democratic setbacks.

The Bishop underscored the resilience of democracy in Africa but cautioned that it can only endure through vigilance, active civic engagement, and the strengthening of institutions.

This was as he called for a more optimistic outlook, proposing the theme ‘How Democracies Survive’ as a better framing of the continent’s democratic journey.

He said, “As long as human beings exist, there will be democracy,” he declared, adding, “If we see democracy as the human thirst for justice, fairness, love, integrity, and belonging, then democracy cannot die.

“Politicians, parliaments, and constitutions may be destroyed by autocrats, but the human instinct for freedom will endure.”

Kukah reflected on Africa’s turbulent democratic journey, recalling the disruptions of military coups and the fragile transitions that followed independence.

He noted that authoritarian legacies, entrenched corruption, and external interference have consistently weakened the continent’s institutions.