Bishop Isaac Idahosa Loses Mum

The former Vice President of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)b in the 2023 general elections, Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s mother, Mama Christiana Idahosa has reportedly passed away at the age of 93.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election confirmed the development in a statement issued over the weekend.

Kwankwaso who expressed his condolences to Idahosa said every mother’s greatest joy is to know that her children are successfully nurtured to adulthood and contribute to society and humanity.

The late Mama Idahosa, according to the former governor, found fulfillment in raising accomplished, devout, and godly children who have had a positive effect on society and humanity in all of their activities.

Kwankwaso added that the children owe it a duty to her, to keep her virtues and all she stood for when she was alive and to immortalize her accordingly.

The former governor prayed to God to give the departed eternal peace and he prayed to God to give the family the strength to endure the irreparable loss.

He said, “I’m saddened to receive the news of the passing of Madam Christiana Iyatesu Odiri, my brother and running-mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s mother, this afternoon.

“Mama was a great symbol of motherhood, who lived her life in the service of God and the people.

“My thoughts are with the Idahosa family at this time. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this loss.“