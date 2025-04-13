Bishop Eluke Becomes Administrator Port Harcourt Diocese

Share

Bishop Patrick Eluke has been appointed the Apostolic Administrator of Port Harcourt Diocese.

The announcement of the appointment was made by the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty on Wednesday, April 9, during Holy Mass at the Cathedral in Port Harcourt.

As Apostolic Administrator, Bishop Eluke, who has been serving as Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese since 2019, will oversee the administrative affairs of the diocese until a new bishop is appointed.

The Nigeria Catholic Network’s report contained that the decision follows the acceptance of Bishop Camillus Etokudoh’s resignation by Pope Francis, which he submitted upon reaching the canonical retirement age of 75.

Noting that Bishop Etokudoh took over as the fifth bishop of Port Harcourt in 2009 and served for 16 years, following 20 years he previously served as bishop in Ikot Ekpene Diocese.

Archbishop Crotty stated, “The Holy Father, Pope Francis, by virtue of his authority as Supreme Pontiff, and mindful of the needs of Port Harcourt, has entrusted the interim governance of the Diocese of Port Harcourt to Most Rev. Patrick Eluke, Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt, whom he has today appointed Apostolic Administrator.”

As gathered from the report, Archbishop Crotty said the diocese will undergo a period of intense prayer and discernment, seeking a new leader to guide the community.

He enjoined the faithful to ask God to give the Church in Port Harcourt a shepherd who will walk in His ways and watch over the people with loving care.

He prayed: “Eternal God, shepherd and guide, in your mercy give your Church in the diocese of Port Harcourt a shepherd after your own heart, who will walk in your ways; And with loving care watch over your people.”

In a joint address signed by representatives of the clergy, religious, and laity of the diocese, Bishop Etokudoh’s episcopacy in Port Harcourt is described as one that “has formed and sustained a robust laity who collaborate with the clergy in championing projects, development, and progress in the Diocese.”

It also states that, “Bishop Etokudoh’s presence in Port Harcourt Diocese ignited a revolution in consistent development of a circumscription of untapped potentials, a testament to his pastoral, administrative, and diplomatic skills,” resulting in the diocese having 11 deaneries, 151 parishes, 6 chaplaincies, 195 incardinated priests, supported by 32 religious priests and 173 religious sisters.

According to the signed document, Bishop Etokudoh’s episcopacy also witnessed significant developments, including the building of the pastoral centre, the new Bishop’s House, a retirement home for bishops, and the proper management of 73 Catholic Schools and the Health of the Sick Hospital.

Furthermore, Stella Maris University is set to commence operations soon. These achievements were described as a testament to Bishop Etokudoh’s leadership and vision for the diocese.

In his remark, Bishop Etokudoh thanked the Holy Father for the opportunity to serve the Church in episcopal capacity, and for accepting his resignation letter,“when I feel that my strength is reducing and passing through serious health challenges that hinder me from exercising the episcopal ministry in the way I would like, or in a way that is needed for the demanding pastoral work in Port Harcourt Diocese.”

The church diplomat also thanked the Nuncio for representing the Holy Father in Nigeria and for facilitating the process of his retirement.

He thanked the priests, religious and the good people of Port Harcourt Diocese for their enormous support and collaboration in all the years of his episcopacy.

Additionally, the retired bishop especially commended his auxiliary bishop, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke, whom he said “has been of great assistance to me and the entire Christ’s faithful of Port Harcourt.”

Meanwhile, Eluke who thanked Bishop Etokudoh for being a father to him and the entire diocese, appealed to all the priests, religious and lay faithful of the diocese to collaborate with him so that they can together sustain the legacy of the past bishops and move the diocese forward, the report further contained.

