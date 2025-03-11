Bishop Criticises Church Demolition By Okorocha Govt

Share

The Bishop of the Divine Word International Church of God in Christ, Dr. Kenneth Obi, has condemned the demolition of the church’s central building by the Rochas Okorocha government in Imo State in 2012.

He said this during a church service to mark the 20th anniversary of the church at its central district headquarters in Owerri.

He said the demolition of the church was without any prior information from the government. Highlighting the achievements made by the church since its establishment on March 5, 2005, Obi said the Gospel of Jesus Christ through the church had been able to pierce through the hearts of those yet to accept the Word.

The Bishop maintained that since the establishment of the church, it has recorded monumental achievements in the area of evangelisation and soulwinning.

Obi expressed confidence that with the help of its international church in Uthe nited States and friends, the church will complete the building project of its headquarters to the glory of God, irrespective of the present economic realities.

