Bishop Adegbite Loses father

he family of the Adegbite clergy dynasty has announced the passing of their patriarch, Pa Moses Adediran Adegbite, JP, who died in the early hours of Friday, November 14, at the age of 86. Pa Adegbite was the father of several distinguished children, most notably Bishop Stephen Tunde Victor (‘STV’) Adegbite, the current Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), the Aso Rock Chapel Chaplain, and Metropolitan Bishop of the Methodist Church in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement, the family expressed a “heavy heart, but one immersed in gratitude for a beautiful and fulfilled life,” announcing his “passing unto glory.” They described him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Pa Adegbite’s legacy is deeply intertwined with Nigeria’s Christian community through the achievements of his children. His son, Bishop STV Adegbite, is a prominent national figure in the Christian community, as is another son, Bishop Solomon Abayomi Adegbite, who also continues the family’s religious leadership.

A Justice of the Peace, Pa Adegbite, was recognized in his own right as a community leader and a pillar of his family. The family has requested prayers, asking for divine “comfort, strength, and consolation” during this period of mourning. They have urged the public to continue to remember them in prayers. Funeral arrangements for the late patriarch are expected to be announced in the coming days.