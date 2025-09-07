Bishop Adegbite Becomes Aso Rock Villa Chapel Chaplain

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rt Revd (Dr) Steven Adegbite, has been appointed the new chaplain of the Aso Rock villa by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bishop STV Adegbite, who also is the Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria chairman and is the Metropolitan Bishop of the Methodist Church Ikeja Diocese, had his official dedication on Sunday 31st August with the First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu,who is a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG).

The Villa Chapel which has been inoperative since 2023 will see Adegbite handle its services, previously done by Senator Oluremi Tinubu while workers in the Villa are free to attend their denominations since there will be no Sunday service at the Villa.