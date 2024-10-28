BIS Report Highlights Implications Of Tokenisation For Central Banks

Share

Tokenisation of money could have implications for the role of central banks in payments, monetary policy and financial stability, according to a report published by the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) and sent to the G20.

The report titled, “Tokenisation in the context of money and other assets: concepts and implications for central banks”, which was prepared by the BIS, including the BIS Committee on Payment and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), examined tokenisation the generation and recording of digital representations of traditional assets on a programmable platform.

The report also looked at global challenges in the regulated payments sector and focused on the possible benefits of tokenisation in addressing existing frictions in financial markets. It considered potential benefits of some of the innovative solutions involving new use cases and functions that are currently being explored around the world.

It notes that, while the potential benefits of tokenisation, such as cheaper and speedier transactions, have attracted interest, the costs and risks need to be considered. They may also affect how pre- and post-trade functions are executed for money and other assets.

In addition, ensuring appropriate governance and legal frameworks, credit and liquidity risks, as well as custody and operational risks will also require focus.

The report also highlights that risks may materialise in a different manner to the challenges faced by conventional market infrastructures. Tokenisation arrangements provide platform-based intermediation for financial assets that may lead to changes in how financial markets operate and are structured.

Commenting on the report General Manager of the BIS, Agustín Carstens, said: “Tokenisation has significant potential to improve the safety and efficiency of the financial system. Central banks along with the private sector must continue to explore novel technologies and develop solutions that are fit for purpose for the future financial system.

However, tokenisation also poses economic, legal and technical challenges that must be addressed if it is to fulfil its potential. The BIS is committed to exploring aspects of these challenges through its analysis and Innovation Hub projects in the years ahead.”

Also commenting on the report, Governor, Bank of Italy and Chair, CPMI, Fabio Panetta, said: “As with existing payment, clearing and settlement systems, the potential capacity of token arrangements to improve financial system safety and efficiency will require sound governance and risk management.

“The well -known risks of existing systems apply, but these risks may materialise in different ways due to the effects of token arrangements on market structure. As follow-up to this report, the CPMI will continue its exploration of the topic, including the impact of innovation on the role of central bank money. “

