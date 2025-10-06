BIS: Global FX Trading Hit $9.6trn Per Day In April

The 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange (FX) and Over-The-Counter (OTC) interest rate derivatives markets activity shows trading in FX markets reached $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025, up 28% from 2022, according to a press release by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The statement also disclosed that trading of OTC interest rate derivatives rose 59 per cent to $7.9 trillion per day. It further stated that: “The Triennial Survey is the most comprehensive source of information on the size and structure of global FX and OTC interest rate derivatives markets.

It provides a snapshot of market activity in April 2025. Central banks and other authorities in 52 jurisdictions participated, collecting data from more than 1,100 banks and other dealers in their jurisdictions. “The US dollar held its place as the most-traded currency – it was on one side of 89 per cent of all FX trades in April 2025.

The euro was the second most actively traded currency, with a share of 28.9 per cent, followed by the Japanese yen at 16.8 per cent. The share of sterling decreased to 10.2 per cent. Trading in the Chinese renminbi and the Swiss franc increased, with the franc advancing to become the sixth most traded currency.” “The survey showed that FX swaps remained the most traded instrument, with average daily turnover rising to $4 trillion in April 2025 – up five per cent from April 2022.

Turnover of FX spot increased by 42% and outright forwards rose 60%. Their shares in global turnover increased to 31% and 19%. Swaps and forwards are instruments commonly used in hedging currency risk. Looking at OTC interest rate derivatives, average daily turnover of contracts denominated in euros nearly doubled to $3.0 trillion in April 2025, reaching 38% of the global total.

Turnover of US dollar contracts increased by seven per cent to $2.4 trillion. As a result, the global share of US dollar contracts dropped to 31 per cent in April 2025. This stands in contrast to the market for exchange-traded derivatives, where US dollar contracts held 65 per cent in global turnover,” it added.

According to the statement, “The Triennial Survey shows that FX and interest rate derivatives trading continues to be concentrated in the largest financial centres. In April 2025, FX sales desks in four locations – the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR – accounted for 75 per cent of foreign exchange trading.

The United Kingdom remained the most important FX trading location globally, with 38% of total turnover, unchanged from three years earlier. “For interest rate derivatives, sales desks in the United Kingdom and the United States continued to record the highest turnover, with a combined share of 73 per cent in April 2025.

Following a surge in trading of euro-denominated contracts, the United Kingdom’s share in total trading rose to 50 per cent, while that of the United States fell to 24 per cent due to subdued growth in turnover of dollar-denominated contracts.”