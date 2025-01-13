BIS CPMI Intensifies Efforts To Promote Harmonisation Of ISO 20022 Data

Share

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has announced further steps to promote the adoption of its harmonised ISO 20022 data requirements for more efficient processing of crossborder payments.

According to a press release, the announcement should provide clarity to industry regarding the mediumterm governance and maintenance of the harmonised data requirements during the period of global transition to the ISO 20022 messaging standard.

These steps also provide impetus to industry-led efforts to develop ISO 20022 market practice guidelines for crossborder fast payments.

Specifically, the statement said: “First, the CPMI will maintain the harmonised data requirements at least during the G20 cross-border payments programme until end- 2027.

The data requirements were published in a report to the G20 in October 2023. “To support maintenance and encourage global adoption of the harmonised data requirements, the CPMI will establish a joint panel with members from the ISO 20022 global market practice groups.

“The CPMI will first convene the panel at the beginning of 2025, followed by semiannual meetings in accordance with the ISO 20022 standard maintenance process.

“Second, the CPMI encourages industry to develop global ISO 20022 market practice guidelines for fast payments (also referred to as instant payments) based on the harmonised data requirements.

“The CPMI views the development of ISO 20022 market practice guidelines for crossborder fast payments as a way to make cross-border payments safe and efficient.

“To this end, the CPMI promotes and supports industry efforts to develop these guidelines, including through relaunching the Instant Payments Plus (IP+) market practice group.”

