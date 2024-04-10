BIS, Central Banks Partner To Boost Tokenization

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and seven central banks have announced plans to join forces with the private sector to explore how tokenisation can enhance the functioning of the monetary system. Tokenization is a security measure wherein a customer’s existing card details get replaced with a unique code referred to as a token. It is used on ecommerce platforms, food delivery apps, and across the digital payment spectrum where people are required to enter their card details.

According to a press release, the collaboration tagged, “Project Agorá (Greek for marketplace)” brings together seven central banks: Bank of France (representing the Eurosystem), Bank of Japan, Bank of Korea, Bank of Mexico, Swiss National Bank, Bank of England and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which will seek to work in partnership with a large group of private financial firms convened by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The statement said: “The project builds on the unified ledger concept proposed by the BIS and will investigate how tokenized commercial bank deposits can be seamlessly integrated with tokenized wholesale central bank money in a public-private programmable core financial platform. This could enhance the functioning of the monetary system and provide new solutions using smart contracts and programmability, while maintaining its two-tier structure. “Smart contracts can enable new ways of settlement and unlock types of transactions that are not viable or practical today, in turn offering new opportunities to benefit businesses and people.

“This major public-private partnership will seek to overcome several structural inefficiencies in how payments happen today, especially across borders, which add a layer of challenges: different legal, regulatory and technical requirements, operating hours and time zones. Plus the increased complexity of carrying out financial integrity controls (eg against money laundering and customer verification), which today are often repeated several times for the same transaction, depending on the number of intermediaries involved.” Commenting on the project, Cecilia Skingsley, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said: “Today, numerous payment systems, accounting ledgers and data registries require other complex systems to integrate them.

In Project Agorá, we want to explore a new common payment infrastructure that could bring all these elements together and might make the system work more efficiently together on a digital core financial infrastructure. “We will not just test the technology; we will test it within the specific operational, regulatory and legal conditions of the participating currencies, together with financial companies operating in them.”

Also, speaking on the project, Hyun Song Shin, BIS Economic Adviser and Head of Research, stated: “Tokenization combines the record-keeping function of a traditional database with the rules and logic that govern transfers. With Project Agorá, we aim to improve existing capabilities and enable new ones, all based on the proven foundations of the two-tier monetary system with central banks at the core. These functionalities will come without sacrificing the safeguards on the integrity and governance of the monetary system.”