Birthday: Tinubu Hails Gov Yusuf For Upholding Aminu Kano’s Ideals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on his 63rd birthday, describing his political steps as aligned with the late Mallam Aminu Kano’s vision of emancipating the Talakawa.

Through his spokesperson, Bayou Onanuga, the President praised Governor Yusuf’s integrity, humility, and commitment to public service, noting that his administration reflects progressive politics focused on grassroots development.

“Governor Yusuf’s leadership in Kano reaffirms the commitment to improving the lives of the Talakawa, as championed by the late Mallam Aminu Kano,” Tinubu said.

The President highlighted Yusuf’s tenure as Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport (2011–2015) under Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as preparation for his current transformational projects, including urban renewal, road and bridge construction, and a five-kilometre road in each local government area.

He also commended the Governor’s declaration of emergency in education, which has reportedly improved Kano students’ performance in NECO exams.

President Tinubu wished Governor Yusuf long life and continued success in his transformative leadership of Kano State.