Birthday: Osun Waste Managers Salute Adeleke’s Efforts On Clean Environment

The Association of the Waste Managers (PSP operators)in Osun State has joined other well-wishers in the state to congratulate the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The Waste Managers also rejoiced with the Governor on his victory at Supreme Court affirming him as the winner of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Sanitarian Henry Femi Ogunbamiwo, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday, Osun Waste Managers described Governor Adeleke’s victory at the Apex Court as divine, saying the outcome of the court was an affirmation of the will of God and the people of the state.

The Association while acknowledging Governor Adeleke’s zeal for environmental hygiene in the state said the governor’s commitment towards maintaining public health and preventing diseases , especially through environmental cleanliness in the state was the manifestation of his decision to openly declare zero tolerance for all forms of nuisances especially at the local government level.

“We pray God to continue to protect , guide and enrich him with knowledge and wisdom needed to paddle the canoe of the state.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke’s purposeful leadership no doubt would bring about a total turn around to enhance a sustainable environment devoid of preventable hazards in the state.

The statement also enjoined the good people of the state to cooperate with the government by ensuring that indiscriminate dumping of wastes is stopped and the licenced waste operators are patronized in the state.