Birthday Message From Tem’s Manager Sparks Dating Rumour

Muyiwa Awoniyi, the manager of Grammy award-winning singer, Tems has sparked dating rumours with his birthday message to the singer.

His romantic birthday message to Tems has drawn the attention of netizens as many took to his comment section to react to the beautifully penned Happy Birthday message.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday to wish Tems Happy Birthday, Muyiwa described the 28-year-old sensational singer as his twin, best friend, and all-around angel.

Muyiwa went further to express how honoured he is to have her in his life.

According to him, God knew what he was doing when he brought them together. He also added that they are yet to attain greatness.

Sharing a photo of them seated very close to each other, he tweeted: “Happy birthday to my twin, best friend, and all-around angel. I’m so honoured to have you in my life, @temsbaby.

“God knew exactly what he was doing. We’ve been through so much already, and we haven’t even started yet. Have an amazing day, love, and see you.”

Following the romantic birthday wishes, here are the reactions that have trailed Tem’s Manager birthday message.

A Twitter user wrote, “Is it the manager who writes these captions for Tems? This goes beyond just a manager, please.”

Another user, @Messky_fire, commented, “Wiz and Jada P. Na the sequence be this”.

