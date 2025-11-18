Birthday Fallout: Your Comments Irresponsible, Fayose Blasts Obasanjo

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has launched a fresh attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo. This comes barely 48 hours after Obasanjo and Fayose appeared to have settled their long standing political rift.

The former governor renewed his hostility in a ‘Thank You’ text message sent to Obasanjo. A statement by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted Fayose to have called Obasanjo unprintable names. Fayose’s text reads: “Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well.

Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low but I am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely that’s where you belong. “I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are.

It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry Baba, I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought you back.

Your leopard will never change his skin,” the letter reads. In his response, the former President said: “Ayo thanks for your Thank You message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo, who brought it and in the same bag as he brought it unopened by me.”

New Telegraph recalled that at Fayose’s 65th birthday party in Lagos on Saturday, Obasanjo made some scathing remarks over the former governor’s abuses on his personality but said he had forgiven Fayose. Obasanjo recalled how Fayose sent emissaries including former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, to midwife the reconciliation.

He said: “You are not the best of my political children, but you have made achievements that must not be ignored. Even to get me to come here, you could not approach me directly. You sent Osita (Chidoka) to come and sound me out.

“When Osita, who also is a political child, came, I said, well, if he (Fayose) has sent you and you have delivered the message, then tell him that you have delivered the message. Then, you phoned me and said, Ayo, and I asked you, Ayo who? You said, Ayo Fayose.

I told you that you can see me anytime.” Obasanjo said after the telephone conversation, Fayose was cautious about visiting him personally in Abeokuta. “You did not come directly to knock at my door. You sent Folusho as an emissary to feel the pulse and about an hour later, you came,” he said.

The former president also recalled how he scolded Fayose and his wife during the process he was being persuaded to grace the birthday party. Obasanjo charged Fayose to reach out to others whom he thinks he has offended and resolve the matter. He also asked him to forgive those who have offended him.