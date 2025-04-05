Birthday: Alli Extols Ex-Oyo Deputy Gov, Adeyemo On Birthday

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, APC representing Oyo Southern Senatorial District, has congratulated the former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moses Alake Adeyemo, on the occasion of his birthday.

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Alli described Adeyemo as a loyal party man, grassroots politician and elder statesman whose contributions to the growth of democracy in Oyo State remain invaluable.

He commended the former Deputy Governor for his unwavering dedication to the ideals of good governance and party unity, noting also that Adeyemo’s leadership and wisdom have continued to inspire both the old and the younger generation within the APC family.

Alli prayed that God grants Adeyemo good health, long life and strength to contribute further to the progress and stability of Nigeria, particularly Oyo State.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Oyo South Senatorial District, I heartily celebrate our father and leader, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo. May your days be long and fulfilling in joy and prosperity,” he said.

