Birth Registration: We’ve Registered Over 10m Children – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it has registered and offered birth certificates to over 10 million children nationwide.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwara who disclosed this while speaking to journalists after the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu presented a birth certificate to the baby of the year in Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja, assured that the commission would leave no stone unturned until every child born in Nigeria was registered and offered a birth certificate.

The Chairman who was represented by the Federal Commissioner from Katsina, Mr Bala Banya, added that with the digitisation of the registration system and collaboration with the Primary Health Care Agency, children wherever they were born would be registered.

He called on all parents and guardians to register their children as it is totally free.

The Director General of the Commission, Dr Telson Osifo Ojogun said the commission has concluded plans to establish over 4,000 registration centres throughout the country to bring registration centres closer to the people.

The DG also noted that the NPC has taken advantage of available technology to ensure every child registered, has an identity that cannot be duplicated anywhere.

He appreciated the first Lady who was represented by the wife of the vice president, Hajiya Nana Shetima for presenting the certificate to the baby of the year.

Dr Ojogun also urged Nigerians to register their deaths with the commission to enable it to maintain a clean register.

