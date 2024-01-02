Birmingham City Sack Wayne Rooney As Manager

After just 15 games in charge of Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney’s contract has been terminated.

On October 11, Rooney signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew’s.

The team had just won two straight games under the former manager John Eustace, and they were sixth in the Championship at the time.

Nine out of the fifteen games Birmingham played were losses under Rooney.

READ ALSO:

The team now sits in 20th place in the Championship standings.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager,” Rooney’s statement said in part.