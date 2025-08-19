Bird Strike: Menace Continues Amid Safety Concerns, Losses

Airline operators are worried about the persistent bird strikes in the aviation airspace, which has become a major challenge affecting their operations and exposing aircraft to a safety threat. The pressure is on the aviation agencies to minimise the threat to air safety, writes WOLE SHADARE

A bird strike—sometimes called bird ingestion, birds hit, or bird aircraft strike hazard —is a collision between an airborne animal and a moving vehicle, usually an aircraft. The term is also used for bird deaths resulting from collisions with structures such as power lines, towers, and wind turbines.

Concerns

The menace of bird strikes and the effect on aircraft and, by extension, airline operations caused the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to continually raise concerns about the situation. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri, and Akwa Ibom Airport are the top four airports worst hit by bird strikes.

Bird strike occurs when birds collide with aircraft in the air and cause damages to the aircraft, as the aircraft engines tend to suck the birds in. MMIA Lagos recorded four bird strikes on Runway 18R in a single day in 2025, prompting the NCAA Director-General, Captain Chris Najomo, to declare bird strike prevention a high-priority task.

The NCAA is now taking a multi-faceted approach to tackle this challenge, guided by the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) framework for safety oversight. The authority has sufficient powers to create enforceable aviation regulations and has updated the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations to compel airports to maintain Wildlife Hazard Management Plans.

NCAA inspectors have undergone intensive training on wildlife hazard management, with some attending advanced training at Missouri University, USA. The NCAA has published advisory circulars guiding aerodrome operators on complying with wildlife and bird strike regulations and is reviewing and approving Wildlife Hazard Management Plans for airports.

Regular surveillance activities are being conducted to monitor bird strike incidents and ensure compliance with safety regulations. The agency has identified poor waste management and unchecked habitat growth around airports as contributing factors to bird strikes. To address this, the authority is working with airports to improve waste management and habitat control.

Action plan

Research collaboration with academic institutions is also being encouraged to identify bird types, habitats, and migratory patterns and create tailored wildlife management plans. With these measures in place, the NCAA expects measurable reductions in bird strike reports within the next year. By prioritising bird strike prevention and safety oversight, the authority aims to minimise the risks associated with bird strikes and ensure safer skies for Nigerian air travellers.

Aside NCAA, which is worried over the menace of bird strikes, airline operators lamented that they have spent a lot of money repairing the damage caused by bird strikes, adding that they are still spending because the challenge persists. They are worried that bird strike has continued to disrupt flights, cause flight delays and sometimes flight cancellations.

Although, bird strike is synonymous with flight operations in Nigeria, the incidents of past weeks have brought the matter to the fore as airlines have their aircraft grounded and a situation that has worsened flight delays and cancellations as the airlines are faced with acute airplane shortage.

Threat to safety

Bird strikes are a significant threat to flight safety and have caused a number of accidents with human casualties. There are over 14,000 bird strikes annually in the US alone. However, the number of major accidents involving civil aircraft is quite low and it has been estimated that there is only about one accident resulting in human death in one billion flying hours.

It was discovered that the aircraft engine was hit by a bird during take-off, affecting some of the blades of the aircraft engine, forcing the captain of the aircraft to make air-return, a standard practice in aviation to forestall an accident. Investigation shows that bird strike incidents usually affect the engines of aircraft, which cost about $1 million to replace, depending on the type and capacity of the aircraft involved in the incident. This is apart from the cost of shipping the engine into the country.

There are said to be at least 10 bird strike incidents affecting Nigerian carriers yearly in the aviation industry. Virtually all models of airplanes, including the classics and NextGen operating in the country, had been affected by bird strikes. Further investigation indicated that in the last 22 months, there have been at least 30 bird strike incidents in the industry; 19 on takeoff and another 18 on landing, and half of these incidents took place at the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Some others went unreported. Although no accident has been recorded in Nigeria as a result of a bird strike, not less than 210 people have been killed worldwide due to bird strikes with aircraft since 1988. The worst bird strike in aviation history occurred in 1960 when an Eastern Airlines propeller-driven Lockheed L-188 Electra crashed into the sea while attempting to take off from Logan Airport.

Sixty-two people tragically lost their lives, with only 10 people surviving, after a flock of up to 20,000 starlings suddenly flew into the path of the aircraft, and hundreds of the birds were ingested into the engines. Consequently, two of the four engines lost power, a third flamed out, resulting in a quick crash.

Counting the costs

Bird strikes on aircraft result in some $610 million in damage a year globally. Five jet-airliners have had major accidents involving bird strikes since 1975. Experts estimate that only about 20 per cent of all bird strikes are reported. On September 27, 2017, an Air Asia Flight from Medan, Indonesia to Penang was forced to return to Medan after a bird was sucked into one of its engines. The airliner was carrying 150 passengers. There were a couple more such incidents reported in Malaysia in 2016 and 2017.

On January 15, 2009, a US Airways jet hit a flock of geese shortly after it took off from LaGuardia Airport in New York and was forced to land in the Hudson River. With increased air traffic and rising bird populations, such a threat is becoming more serious. In Civil Aviation alone, till 1974, 130 deaths had been reported worldwide to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Due to the voluntary nature of civil aviation bird–strike reporting, a great deal of underreporting happens, occurs, especially for minor bird strikes. Conservative estimates suggest that more routine damage and delays following bird strikes cost the industry and its insurers $1.2-1.5 billion per year.

Expert’s views

A pilot with one of the leading airlines, who preferred anonymity, said that Nigerian airlines lose billions of naira to bird strike incidents annually. The Managing Director and CEO of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, said the incidents could be minimised by the concerned authorities in the Nigerian aviation airspace.

Last line

The collective deployment of all the methods cannot and will not eliminate bird strikes. However, when deployed scientifically with well-trained personnel, the methods can minimise or alleviate the bird strike phenomenon.