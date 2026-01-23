Bird Strike Grounds Air Peace Aircraft In Port Harcourt

Air Peace Limited has confirmed disruptions to flight operations across its network following a bird strike incident involving one of its aircraft this morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA).

The incident occurred when the airline’s Lagos–Port Harcourt flight struck a bird on arrival at the airport, prompting immediate safety inspections on the affected aircraft.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 22 January 2026, the airline assured passengers that efforts were underway to minimise delays, including the deployment of a replacement aircraft to continue scheduled operations.

Confirming the development, Air Peace spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, explained that the unforeseen incident necessitated both technical checks and operational adjustments.

“This has necessitated checks on the affected aircraft and the deployment of another aircraft to convey passengers of subsequent flights on our network,” Mr Efe stated.

He expressed the airline’s regret over the inconvenience caused and empathised with passengers whose travel plans were affected, noting that bird strikes are a known but unavoidable hazard in aviation.

“We deeply empathise with passengers affected by this unforeseen incident and are working diligently to minimise disruptions,” he added.

Mr Efe reaffirmed the airline’s unwavering commitment to safety, stating that Air Peace continues to uphold the highest safety standards across its operations.