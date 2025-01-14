Share

On Tuesday, the Federal Government through the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu outbreak in Kano State.

The development is confirmed in a press statement issued by Dr Taiwo Olasoju on behalf of the Chief Veterinary Officer.

Folloing the outbreak in Kano, the authorities raised concerns over the heightened risk of the disease spreading, particularly during this period which has affected various bird species, including layers, ducks, guinea fowls, and turkeys.

The statement called on relevant agencies and state veterinary offices to activate surveillance systems to curb the spread of the virus, stressing the importance of strict biosecurity measures, public awareness campaigns, and close monitoring of poultry populations to detect and respond to potential cases promptly.

“We need to take adequate preventive measures, we urge stakeholders to work collectively to prevent the virus from spreading to neighbouring states and other regions.” the statement added

