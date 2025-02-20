Bird Flu In Plateau Kills 300 Birds

Share

Avian influenza, popularly called bird flu, has killed 300 birds on a farm in Plateau State. Shase’et Sipak, the chief veterinary officer of the state, confirmed this yesterday in Jos.

Sipak said the outbreak was confirmed by the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, in Jos. He also said the affected farm was located in the Bassa Local Government Area.

“When we got wind of the suspected outbreak at Bassa, we immediately went there and took a sample that was later confirmed positive by the NVRI laboratory.

“It was a 100 per cent morbidity; of the 300 birds, more than 280 died. We later depopulated the remaining ones. “We also sealed off the farm and took other biosecurity steps to avert further spread of the disease to other farms.”

Sipak called on poultry farmers in the state to take stringent biosecurity steps to prevent the spread and save their birds.

